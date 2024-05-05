StockNews.com Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

