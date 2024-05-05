Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

FELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

