Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.91.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Entegris has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $146.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Entegris by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 102.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

