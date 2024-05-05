Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.49. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,766 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,429,000 after acquiring an additional 508,638 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,384,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 383,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after buying an additional 238,489 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,606,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 112,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.