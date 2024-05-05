12,787 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISCG. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ISCG opened at $44.75 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $545.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

