Summit Global Investments Acquires 6,455 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.69 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

