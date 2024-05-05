ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $79,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 224.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $216.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $237.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.52 and its 200-day moving average is $174.76.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,958 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.