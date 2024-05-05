SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $663,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after acquiring an additional 133,163 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.39.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

