Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61.
Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.
