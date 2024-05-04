AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 144,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,138 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.51. 6,221,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $322.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.