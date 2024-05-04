OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMF. Stephens lowered their target price on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered OneMain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.62.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,288. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $62,732,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 608.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 432,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 367,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $12,613,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.