C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRW. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,609. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $66,474,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

