Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

HCC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of HCC traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $66.23. 621,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,044. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

