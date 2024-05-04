FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 88,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FSK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 867,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.