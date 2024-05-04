Provence Wealth Management Group Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.75. The company had a trading volume of 802,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,323. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

