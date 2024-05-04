iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. 450,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,291. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

