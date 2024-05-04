BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BXC. TheStreet lowered BlueLinx from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 102,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,860. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $132.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.96.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $712.53 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $340,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $340,203.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,025,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $3,127,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 17.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

