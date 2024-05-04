Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

CHD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.11. 1,283,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,251. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

