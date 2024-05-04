Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIB. HSBC downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

CIB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. Analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.8118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 111.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

