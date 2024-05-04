Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,693,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,514. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coupang by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after buying an additional 84,353 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coupang by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 402,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

