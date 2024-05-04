Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Orchid has a total market cap of $103.34 million and $7.25 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,569.00 or 1.00115593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012837 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10021795 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,970,717.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

