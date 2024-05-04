Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 52,604 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,883,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

