mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.78

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.78, with a volume of 264413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

