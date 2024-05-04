Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE LOW traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $232.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,726. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.75.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

