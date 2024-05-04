Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 270.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of CommScope worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 49,546.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 381,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CommScope by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,318.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COMM. StockNews.com cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMM

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 3,780,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.