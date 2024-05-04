Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.4-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.81 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $132.94. 3,791,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.