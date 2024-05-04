Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYF. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

SYF traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. 3,485,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,139. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $8,809,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

