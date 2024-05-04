SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $31.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $901.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $951.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $812.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

