SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

SWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,398. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

