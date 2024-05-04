Thryv’s (THRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Thryv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Thryv stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 590,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Thryv has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $770.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Thryv by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thryv during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thryv in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

