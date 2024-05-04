ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.38.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.85. 378,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,728. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average is $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 385.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.