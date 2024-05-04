Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $22.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 2,902,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

