Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday.
Barrett Business Services Stock Performance
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
