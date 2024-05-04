Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Report on Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.86%.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.