Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $342.00 at HSBC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $339.00 to $342.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.44. Biogen has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,728,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

