Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of ASND traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.20. The stock had a trading volume of 511,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,359. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

