AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $57.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.78.

AtriCure Stock Down 6.0 %

AtriCure stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. 961,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,737. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $504,932. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

