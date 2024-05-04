Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,536 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after buying an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,238,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,482,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,935,000 after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

