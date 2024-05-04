SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $156,701,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after acquiring an additional 925,367 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,616. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.