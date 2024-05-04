Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 93,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 498,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 35,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. 60,568,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

