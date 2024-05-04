Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 58,376 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5,689.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,376 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $141,015,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,929,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,003,000 after purchasing an additional 693,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period.

BLV stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 720,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,938. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

