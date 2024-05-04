Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 244,545.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.71% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 699.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,863 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 64,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

