Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 9,252 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 571,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 247,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

TCHP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 80,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $552.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

