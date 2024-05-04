Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.47. The stock had a trading volume of 466,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.23 and its 200-day moving average is $223.97. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

