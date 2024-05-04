Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Aflac by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

