SouthState Corp Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 784,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,548,000 after purchasing an additional 286,344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,420.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,941,000 after buying an additional 1,947,683 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 453,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

