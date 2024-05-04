Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 298.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 707,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,734. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

