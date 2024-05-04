Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. 514,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. Avista has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $44.76.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 31.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Avista by 140.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

