Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $418.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $418.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.39.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.8 %

WING traded up $7.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.55. The company had a trading volume of 510,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,882. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.00. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $396.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

