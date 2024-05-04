ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,658. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 216.15% and a negative return on equity of 77.28%. Equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.